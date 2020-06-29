All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23605 Karen Ann Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23605 Karen Ann Circle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

23605 Karen Ann Circle

23605 Karen Ann Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23605 Karen Ann Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great opportunity to own this large, cul-de-sac home in Laguna Crest which boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a spacious bonus
room with fireplace and wet bar. New flooring, new paint, new double pain windows, new recessed lighting, new landscaping, completely repiped with lifetime warranty, etc. The curved staircase captures your eyes as you enter the home followed by the high ceilings in
the living room and formal dining room. The light and bright kitchen features neutral colored tile flooring and cabinetry, tile countertops,
black appliances, walk-in pantry, and a nook. The family room has the cozy brick fireplace and the
convenience of the wet bar. The backyard is easily accessible from large sliding doors from the family room
and nook. Other highlights on the main floor include a bedroom, full bathroom and a fully appointed laundry room. As you make your way
up the grand formal staircase, your first stop is the master suite with double door entry, vaulted ceilings and large sliding doors leading to
a private balcony. Indulge in the newly remodeled master bathroom tastefully upgraded with white shaker cabinetry with dual sinks,
quartz countertops, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. The 2nd level also hosts 2 vast secondary bedrooms, an oversized bonus room (could
be a 5th bedroom) with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and wet bar and a 3rd bathroom with dual sinks, tile flooring & a shower/tub combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have any available units?
23605 Karen Ann Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have?
Some of 23605 Karen Ann Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23605 Karen Ann Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23605 Karen Ann Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23605 Karen Ann Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23605 Karen Ann Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle offer parking?
No, 23605 Karen Ann Circle does not offer parking.
Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23605 Karen Ann Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have a pool?
No, 23605 Karen Ann Circle does not have a pool.
Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have accessible units?
No, 23605 Karen Ann Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23605 Karen Ann Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23605 Karen Ann Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego