23605 Karen Ann Circle

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great opportunity to own this large, cul-de-sac home in Laguna Crest which boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a spacious bonus

room with fireplace and wet bar. New flooring, new paint, new double pain windows, new recessed lighting, new landscaping, completely repiped with lifetime warranty, etc. The curved staircase captures your eyes as you enter the home followed by the high ceilings in

the living room and formal dining room. The light and bright kitchen features neutral colored tile flooring and cabinetry, tile countertops,

black appliances, walk-in pantry, and a nook. The family room has the cozy brick fireplace and the

convenience of the wet bar. The backyard is easily accessible from large sliding doors from the family room

and nook. Other highlights on the main floor include a bedroom, full bathroom and a fully appointed laundry room. As you make your way

up the grand formal staircase, your first stop is the master suite with double door entry, vaulted ceilings and large sliding doors leading to

a private balcony. Indulge in the newly remodeled master bathroom tastefully upgraded with white shaker cabinetry with dual sinks,

quartz countertops, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. The 2nd level also hosts 2 vast secondary bedrooms, an oversized bonus room (could

be a 5th bedroom) with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and wet bar and a 3rd bathroom with dual sinks, tile flooring & a shower/tub combo.