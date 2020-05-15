23491 Calverton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular Single story view corner unit Home is located in the prestigious Highly desirable crow valley Highlands. Laguna Niguel Hills, Recently Upgrades throughout.4 bedroom, 2 bathroom,New interior and exterior paint, New roof, New flooring throughout, New kitchen cabinets quartz counter tops and backsplash, New recessed lighting. Remodeled bathrooms, New vanity. The detached 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. HOA, Community pool,Club house,and BBQ for your enjoyment. This house is close to Salt creek Beach & is near high performing schools.