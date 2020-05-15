All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23491 Calverton Circle
23491 Calverton Circle

23491 Calverton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

23491 Calverton Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular Single story view corner unit Home is located in the prestigious Highly desirable crow valley Highlands. Laguna Niguel Hills, Recently Upgrades throughout.4 bedroom, 2 bathroom,New interior and exterior paint, New roof, New flooring throughout, New kitchen cabinets quartz counter tops and backsplash, New recessed lighting. Remodeled bathrooms, New vanity. The detached 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. HOA, Community pool,Club house,and BBQ for your enjoyment. This house is close to Salt creek Beach & is near high performing schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23491 Calverton Circle have any available units?
23491 Calverton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23491 Calverton Circle have?
Some of 23491 Calverton Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23491 Calverton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23491 Calverton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23491 Calverton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23491 Calverton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23491 Calverton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 23491 Calverton Circle offers parking.
Does 23491 Calverton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23491 Calverton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23491 Calverton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 23491 Calverton Circle has a pool.
Does 23491 Calverton Circle have accessible units?
No, 23491 Calverton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23491 Calverton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23491 Calverton Circle has units with dishwashers.
