Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

23311 Vista Carillo

23311 Vista Carillo · No Longer Available
Location

23311 Vista Carillo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful remodeled 2-story home with 4 bed 3 bath nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Paragon Community in Niguel Summit. This home offers a spacious floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious private back yard with spa, and amble entertaining space through out. The main floor features a large living and dining room with vaulted ceilings, tastefully remodeled bathroom, large bedroom, convenient laundry room, newly tiled fireplace, and a stunning gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets/built-ins, wine rack and sleek quartz counter-tops. Newer hardwood floors downstairs and partially upstairs. Rooms have carpet. Ceiling fans throughout. The second level offers a spacious master suite with balcony overlooking the backyard. Master bath has newer tile and a custom double vanity. The spacious back yard displays a custom built BBQ and spa just steps away from the gourmet kitchen. Great home to entertain all your family and friends in this wonderful home. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator, washer & dryer. Includes spa service and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23311 Vista Carillo have any available units?
23311 Vista Carillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23311 Vista Carillo have?
Some of 23311 Vista Carillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23311 Vista Carillo currently offering any rent specials?
23311 Vista Carillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23311 Vista Carillo pet-friendly?
No, 23311 Vista Carillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23311 Vista Carillo offer parking?
No, 23311 Vista Carillo does not offer parking.
Does 23311 Vista Carillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23311 Vista Carillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23311 Vista Carillo have a pool?
No, 23311 Vista Carillo does not have a pool.
Does 23311 Vista Carillo have accessible units?
No, 23311 Vista Carillo does not have accessible units.
Does 23311 Vista Carillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23311 Vista Carillo has units with dishwashers.

