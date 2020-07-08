23311 Vista Carillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful remodeled 2-story home with 4 bed 3 bath nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Paragon Community in Niguel Summit. This home offers a spacious floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious private back yard with spa, and amble entertaining space through out. The main floor features a large living and dining room with vaulted ceilings, tastefully remodeled bathroom, large bedroom, convenient laundry room, newly tiled fireplace, and a stunning gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets/built-ins, wine rack and sleek quartz counter-tops. Newer hardwood floors downstairs and partially upstairs. Rooms have carpet. Ceiling fans throughout. The second level offers a spacious master suite with balcony overlooking the backyard. Master bath has newer tile and a custom double vanity. The spacious back yard displays a custom built BBQ and spa just steps away from the gourmet kitchen. Great home to entertain all your family and friends in this wonderful home. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator, washer & dryer. Includes spa service and gardener.