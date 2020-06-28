Amenities

23203 Via Tuscany Available 10/15/19 VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Amazing Upper Condo in Desirable Niguel Summit Community! - WOW! You will not believe your eyes when you walk through the doors of this amazing upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct one car garage access, then head upstairs to main living area. Vaulted ceilings, light, bright, open floor plan, and the views are breathtaking! Panoramic views of Aliso Creek, Wilderness Park, and the sunsets are to die for! Two spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite bathroom. Recently remodeled (about 2 years ago) with wood-look tile floors, newer plush carpeting, freshly painted, updated bathrooms with added storage/cabinet space. Spacious view deck, perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator for your use. This is really a perfect place to call home! Very serene and peaceful. Just steps to a large grassy park and the community pool, spa, and 2.8 mile bike/hiking trail with ocean views. The Capri community is in one of the best locations of Laguna Niguel. Very close to Dana Point & Laguna Beach. Near shops, restaurants, blue ribbon schools, plus great walking, hiking and biking trails and miles of sandy beaches nearby! Close to golfing and 5 star resorts such as Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, and Montage! Home is available 10/15/19 or sooner for a 12 month lease term. Submit on pets (owner prefers one QUIET small pet only). Owner may require pet rent/pet deposit. Photos from previous listing, furniture not included. Contact Amy Fluent for a private showing (949)606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



(RLNE4394153)