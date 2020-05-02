Amenities

Marina Hills Showcase Home Now Available! Amazing Location Set on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac w/ Intimate Yard Complete with Serene Pool/Spa and Covered Loggia Area. Soaring Ceilings and Abundant Natural Light Greet you as You Enter this Very Functional Plan Inclusive of the Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Surfaces, White Cabinetry, Center Island, Breakfast Nook & Lrg Walk-In Pantry. Adjacent to the Kitchen is an Open Great Room Accented w/ a Cozy Fireplace, Recessed Lighting and Several Windows Welcoming Light and Offering Views to the Pool and Greenbelt! A Very Practical Plan with Approx 2558 SQFT, 4 Full Bedrooms, Spacious Loft, 2.5 Bath's, 3 Car Garage and Open Living Spaces. Considerable Upgrades Including Full House Re-Pipe, Planation Shutters, Custom Drapery, Newer Vinyl Double Pane Windows, Travertine Stone Floors, Newer HVAC Systems Inclusive of Merv Filters, Solar, Custom 180 Bottle Built-In Vinotemp Wine Fridge and Designer Paint. Sumptuous Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Private Balcony, Upgraded Stone Bath w/ Large Walk-In Closet. Tranquil Entertainers Yard Complete with Salt Water Pool & Spa, Covered Loggia w/ Built-In BBQ Granite Bar, New Driveway, Updated Hardscape Finishes, Private Entry Courtyard w/ Calming Fountain & Updated Landscape. Don't Miss this Rare Opportunity to Embrace the Marina Hills Lifestyle Enhanced with Community Clubhouse, Biking Trails to the Beach and the Coveted Soothing Ocean Breeze.