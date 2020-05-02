All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 Bernay

23 Bernay · No Longer Available
Location

23 Bernay, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Marina Hills Showcase Home Now Available! Amazing Location Set on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac w/ Intimate Yard Complete with Serene Pool/Spa and Covered Loggia Area. Soaring Ceilings and Abundant Natural Light Greet you as You Enter this Very Functional Plan Inclusive of the Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Surfaces, White Cabinetry, Center Island, Breakfast Nook & Lrg Walk-In Pantry. Adjacent to the Kitchen is an Open Great Room Accented w/ a Cozy Fireplace, Recessed Lighting and Several Windows Welcoming Light and Offering Views to the Pool and Greenbelt! A Very Practical Plan with Approx 2558 SQFT, 4 Full Bedrooms, Spacious Loft, 2.5 Bath's, 3 Car Garage and Open Living Spaces. Considerable Upgrades Including Full House Re-Pipe, Planation Shutters, Custom Drapery, Newer Vinyl Double Pane Windows, Travertine Stone Floors, Newer HVAC Systems Inclusive of Merv Filters, Solar, Custom 180 Bottle Built-In Vinotemp Wine Fridge and Designer Paint. Sumptuous Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Private Balcony, Upgraded Stone Bath w/ Large Walk-In Closet. Tranquil Entertainers Yard Complete with Salt Water Pool & Spa, Covered Loggia w/ Built-In BBQ Granite Bar, New Driveway, Updated Hardscape Finishes, Private Entry Courtyard w/ Calming Fountain & Updated Landscape. Don't Miss this Rare Opportunity to Embrace the Marina Hills Lifestyle Enhanced with Community Clubhouse, Biking Trails to the Beach and the Coveted Soothing Ocean Breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bernay have any available units?
23 Bernay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Bernay have?
Some of 23 Bernay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bernay currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bernay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bernay pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bernay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23 Bernay offer parking?
Yes, 23 Bernay does offer parking.
Does 23 Bernay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Bernay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bernay have a pool?
Yes, 23 Bernay has a pool.
Does 23 Bernay have accessible units?
No, 23 Bernay does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bernay have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Bernay does not have units with dishwashers.
