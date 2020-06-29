Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Upgraded & Remodeled Gorgeous Marina Hills view home, 5 BedRMS + Loft, 3 Bath, 2839 sq ft with 8100 sq ft lot. Light & bright open floor plan w/Cathedral ceilings & skylights. Hardwood floors throughout, staircase w/elegant wrought iron rails Upgraded & remodeled Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast nook, brand new tall self-close cabinets & drawers, huge center island w/eating bar, granite counter-tops, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, including smart refrigerator, 5 burners gas range w/option to split oven size, range hood, microwave & dishwasher. Separate family & living RMS. Family rm w/back yard access. Living rm w/fireplace & opens to formal dining Rm w/back yard access. Spacious master BedRm w/panoramic views fm windows & attached balcony. Master bath w/dual vanity, Roman tub & separate shower, walking closet. 3 more good size bed rms upstairs +a loft, can be an office or/ 2nd story family. 2nd bath w/separate dual vanity area, enclosed shower over tub w/quartz walls. Main floor 5th bed Rm with 3/4 bath across, can be a great guest Rm or a stay-in parent Rm w/no steps involved. Central A/C & Heat Dual, pane windows, plantation shutters. Back yard w/view & palm trees. Freshly painted inside & out. No fear of leaks, House was pix re-piped. Walking distance to parks & clubhouse. Enjoy HOA amenities including, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ area & clubhouse. 4.9 ml to beach, min. to parks. Easy FRWY &Toll Rd access. Award winning schools & school district.