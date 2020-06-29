All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23 Agia

Location

23 Agia, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Upgraded & Remodeled Gorgeous Marina Hills view home, 5 BedRMS + Loft, 3 Bath, 2839 sq ft with 8100 sq ft lot. Light & bright open floor plan w/Cathedral ceilings & skylights. Hardwood floors throughout, staircase w/elegant wrought iron rails Upgraded & remodeled Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast nook, brand new tall self-close cabinets & drawers, huge center island w/eating bar, granite counter-tops, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, including smart refrigerator, 5 burners gas range w/option to split oven size, range hood, microwave & dishwasher. Separate family & living RMS. Family rm w/back yard access. Living rm w/fireplace & opens to formal dining Rm w/back yard access. Spacious master BedRm w/panoramic views fm windows & attached balcony. Master bath w/dual vanity, Roman tub & separate shower, walking closet. 3 more good size bed rms upstairs +a loft, can be an office or/ 2nd story family. 2nd bath w/separate dual vanity area, enclosed shower over tub w/quartz walls. Main floor 5th bed Rm with 3/4 bath across, can be a great guest Rm or a stay-in parent Rm w/no steps involved. Central A/C & Heat Dual, pane windows, plantation shutters. Back yard w/view & palm trees. Freshly painted inside & out. No fear of leaks, House was pix re-piped. Walking distance to parks & clubhouse. Enjoy HOA amenities including, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ area & clubhouse. 4.9 ml to beach, min. to parks. Easy FRWY &Toll Rd access. Award winning schools & school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Agia have any available units?
23 Agia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Agia have?
Some of 23 Agia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Agia currently offering any rent specials?
23 Agia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Agia pet-friendly?
No, 23 Agia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23 Agia offer parking?
Yes, 23 Agia offers parking.
Does 23 Agia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Agia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Agia have a pool?
Yes, 23 Agia has a pool.
Does 23 Agia have accessible units?
Yes, 23 Agia has accessible units.
Does 23 Agia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Agia has units with dishwashers.
