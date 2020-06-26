22991 Via Cruz

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Furnished short term rental Villa Pacifica. Single level detached home updated with greenbelt views. Desirable location tucked away in a small community of 95 homes located in the highest elevation of Laguna Niguel with cool ocean breezes and access to popular hiking and ocean view trails.

Functional flooplan with a formal living room complete with comfortable seating and a flat screen tv. Enjoy the natural light and breezes from two sliding glass doors leading to a tranquil patio with water fountain and outdoor seating just outside the living room. Formal dining room includes gorgeous dining table, hutch and picture frame window leading to the front courtyard. Remodeled kitchen is fully stocked and boasts granite countertops, new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a seating area. Master suite with king sized bed and smart TV is situated in the rear of the home with views out tot he greenbelt. Guest bedroom offers a queen sized bed, ceiling fan and a view onto the side courtyard. This home is recently updated throughout with new wood flooring, baseboards, air conditioning!, shutters, drapes and much more. Come stay in this amazing home and enjoy the sparkling pool and amazing trails this community has to offer. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.