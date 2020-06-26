All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

22991 Via Cruz

22991 via Cruz · No Longer Available
Location

22991 via Cruz, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Furnished short term rental Villa Pacifica. Single level detached home updated with greenbelt views. Desirable location tucked away in a small community of 95 homes located in the highest elevation of Laguna Niguel with cool ocean breezes and access to popular hiking and ocean view trails.
Functional flooplan with a formal living room complete with comfortable seating and a flat screen tv. Enjoy the natural light and breezes from two sliding glass doors leading to a tranquil patio with water fountain and outdoor seating just outside the living room. Formal dining room includes gorgeous dining table, hutch and picture frame window leading to the front courtyard. Remodeled kitchen is fully stocked and boasts granite countertops, new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a seating area. Master suite with king sized bed and smart TV is situated in the rear of the home with views out tot he greenbelt. Guest bedroom offers a queen sized bed, ceiling fan and a view onto the side courtyard. This home is recently updated throughout with new wood flooring, baseboards, air conditioning!, shutters, drapes and much more. Come stay in this amazing home and enjoy the sparkling pool and amazing trails this community has to offer. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22991 Via Cruz have any available units?
22991 Via Cruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 22991 Via Cruz have?
Some of 22991 Via Cruz's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22991 Via Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
22991 Via Cruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22991 Via Cruz pet-friendly?
No, 22991 Via Cruz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 22991 Via Cruz offer parking?
Yes, 22991 Via Cruz offers parking.
Does 22991 Via Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22991 Via Cruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22991 Via Cruz have a pool?
Yes, 22991 Via Cruz has a pool.
Does 22991 Via Cruz have accessible units?
No, 22991 Via Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 22991 Via Cruz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22991 Via Cruz has units with dishwashers.
