Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Lite and Bright SINGLE Story home in the Beautiful community of Villa Pacifica. This 2 bed and 2 bath home has newer wood floor, carpet, paint and upgraded kitchen. 2car attached garage. Living room and Dining room. This community has a wonderful Clubhouse, Pool and Spa within walking distance. Call Debbie Kany to show or more info. 949292-0476