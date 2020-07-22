22822 Andara Road

Amenities
Ocean View Single Story home located in the highly desirable community of Monarch Summit II. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers wood floors, new paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms. Enter the residence through a gated front courtyard that offers both privacy and security. Inside the home is an expansive living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. Open the sliding glass doors to feel the cool ocean breezes and enjoy the stunning ocean views. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in desk, and direct access to the 2 car garage with epoxy floor and overhead storage. Fall in love with the master suite with whitewater coastline views, private access to the patio, a newly remodeled bath with dual vanities, frameless shower/tub combo and his & hers closets. The large secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a sliding door to the front courtyard. Monarch Summit II is age restricted (55+) and is a quiet and well maintained community near the beach, restaurants, resorts, shopping and entertainment. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful clubhouse and pool & spa for your enjoyment. This is Living the "California" Dream!