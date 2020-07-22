All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

22822 Andara Road

22822 Andara Road · No Longer Available
Location

22822 Andara Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ocean View Single Story home located in the highly desirable community of Monarch Summit II. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers wood floors, new paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms. Enter the residence through a gated front courtyard that offers both privacy and security. Inside the home is an expansive living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. Open the sliding glass doors to feel the cool ocean breezes and enjoy the stunning ocean views. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in desk, and direct access to the 2 car garage with epoxy floor and overhead storage. Fall in love with the master suite with whitewater coastline views, private access to the patio, a newly remodeled bath with dual vanities, frameless shower/tub combo and his & hers closets. The large secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a sliding door to the front courtyard. Monarch Summit II is age restricted (55+) and is a quiet and well maintained community near the beach, restaurants, resorts, shopping and entertainment. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful clubhouse and pool & spa for your enjoyment. This is Living the "California" Dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22822 Andara Road have any available units?
22822 Andara Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 22822 Andara Road have?
Some of 22822 Andara Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22822 Andara Road currently offering any rent specials?
22822 Andara Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22822 Andara Road pet-friendly?
No, 22822 Andara Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 22822 Andara Road offer parking?
Yes, 22822 Andara Road offers parking.
Does 22822 Andara Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22822 Andara Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22822 Andara Road have a pool?
Yes, 22822 Andara Road has a pool.
Does 22822 Andara Road have accessible units?
No, 22822 Andara Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22822 Andara Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22822 Andara Road has units with dishwashers.
