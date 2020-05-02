21 Dover Place

Amenities

One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered. A rare find, this 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, turn-key townhouse near amazing ocean scenery is located in the highly desirable community of Beacon Hill "Windrift". This unit offers an unfurnished living room (furnished available). The outdoor patio lets you enjoy the cool breeze and peacefulness of the neighborhood. This property has been remodeled with, granite countertops, new paint throughout, and newly installed closet doors. Enjoy the three community pools and spas, tennis courts or take the kids and enjoy the many park areas. And walking distance is the award-winning Blue Ribbon Elementary School, John S. Malcolm. Enjoy the fantastic location close to beach, restaurants & easy access to the 5 freeway. An amazing "getaway" experience in your own neighborhood.