Laguna Niguel, CA
21 Dover Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

21 Dover Place

21 Dover Place · (818) 404-9495
Location

21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered. A rare find, this 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, turn-key townhouse near amazing ocean scenery is located in the highly desirable community of Beacon Hill "Windrift". This unit offers an unfurnished living room (furnished available). The outdoor patio lets you enjoy the cool breeze and peacefulness of the neighborhood. This property has been remodeled with, granite countertops, new paint throughout, and newly installed closet doors. Enjoy the three community pools and spas, tennis courts or take the kids and enjoy the many park areas. And walking distance is the award-winning Blue Ribbon Elementary School, John S. Malcolm. Enjoy the fantastic location close to beach, restaurants & easy access to the 5 freeway. An amazing "getaway" experience in your own neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Dover Place have any available units?
21 Dover Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Dover Place have?
Some of 21 Dover Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Dover Place currently offering any rent specials?
21 Dover Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Dover Place pet-friendly?
No, 21 Dover Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 21 Dover Place offer parking?
Yes, 21 Dover Place does offer parking.
Does 21 Dover Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Dover Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Dover Place have a pool?
Yes, 21 Dover Place has a pool.
Does 21 Dover Place have accessible units?
No, 21 Dover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Dover Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Dover Place has units with dishwashers.
