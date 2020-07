Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT / OFFICE HAS IT ALL! LOOKING FOR THE PRIVACY OF A GREAT HOME JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH? 2 VIA LOMA OFFERS ONE OF THE LARGEST FLOOR PLANS IN THE COMMUNITY AND GREAT UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. THIS GROUND LEVEL ENTRY HOME OFFERS APPROXIMATELY 1,600 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING A DIRECT ACCESS 2 CAR GARAGE! THE MAIN FLOOR BOASTS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AS WELL AS AN OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS AND OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM TOO. UPSTAIRS YOU'LL FIND A GREAT 3RD BEDROOM/OFFICE WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND NATURAL BEAUTY OF LAGUNA NIGUEL. THE SECONDARY BEDROOM IS GENEROUSLY SIZED AND OFFERS NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT. THE MASTER HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND PRIVACY TOO AS YOU ENJOY WESTERN FACING VIEWS OF THE COMMUNITY. A PRIVATE PATIO WITH WRAP AROUND GREEN BELT MAKE THIS HOME YOUR NEW DESTINATION FOR LUXURY AND SOPHISTICATION!