Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Fair Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Fair Oaks

2 Fair Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

2 Fair Oaks, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
With desirable upgrades throughout, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is sited on a spacious corner lot featuring mature landscaping and a private deep backyard. The home provides a main floor bedroom and bath, vaulted ceilings over the formal living room and dining area as well as travertine and wood flooring throughout the first level. The family room hosts a handsome stone finished fireplace with built-in cabinetry. And, an impeccably remodeled kitchen proudly displays quartz countertops, a tiled back splash, freshly painted cabinetry and newly installed stainless steel appliances. Dramatic ceilings add style to a master suite that includes a walk-in closet and a highly customized bathroom with stone floors and countertops, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Guest bedrooms are generous in size and both guest bathrooms have been tastefully renovated. Additional features include: washer & dryer, kitchen refrigerator, 3-car garage, above-ground hot tub, patio cover and walking distance to the award winning Elementary School George White.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Fair Oaks have any available units?
2 Fair Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Fair Oaks have?
Some of 2 Fair Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Fair Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
2 Fair Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Fair Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 2 Fair Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 2 Fair Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 2 Fair Oaks offers parking.
Does 2 Fair Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Fair Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Fair Oaks have a pool?
No, 2 Fair Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 2 Fair Oaks have accessible units?
No, 2 Fair Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Fair Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Fair Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
