2 Fair Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

With desirable upgrades throughout, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is sited on a spacious corner lot featuring mature landscaping and a private deep backyard. The home provides a main floor bedroom and bath, vaulted ceilings over the formal living room and dining area as well as travertine and wood flooring throughout the first level. The family room hosts a handsome stone finished fireplace with built-in cabinetry. And, an impeccably remodeled kitchen proudly displays quartz countertops, a tiled back splash, freshly painted cabinetry and newly installed stainless steel appliances. Dramatic ceilings add style to a master suite that includes a walk-in closet and a highly customized bathroom with stone floors and countertops, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Guest bedrooms are generous in size and both guest bathrooms have been tastefully renovated. Additional features include: washer & dryer, kitchen refrigerator, 3-car garage, above-ground hot tub, patio cover and walking distance to the award winning Elementary School George White.