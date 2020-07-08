All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Cameray Heights
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

2 Cameray Heights

2 Cameray Heights · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2 Cameray Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the prestigious gated community of Cameray Pointe at Bear Brand Ranch. This tastefully remodeled end unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and wonderful greenbelt views. The spacious, gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a brand new refrigerator, new dishwasher and a double oven. In the living room you’ll find a lovely fireplace, along with plantation shutters throughout. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and spacious master bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Conveniently located upstairs there is a laundry area with a brand new washer and dryer included and lastly, the home has an attached double car garage with direct access. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to lease this upgraded town home and be within minutes to the beach and within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cameray Heights have any available units?
2 Cameray Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Cameray Heights have?
Some of 2 Cameray Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cameray Heights currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cameray Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cameray Heights pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cameray Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 2 Cameray Heights offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cameray Heights offers parking.
Does 2 Cameray Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Cameray Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cameray Heights have a pool?
No, 2 Cameray Heights does not have a pool.
Does 2 Cameray Heights have accessible units?
No, 2 Cameray Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cameray Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cameray Heights has units with dishwashers.

