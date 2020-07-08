2 Cameray Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the prestigious gated community of Cameray Pointe at Bear Brand Ranch. This tastefully remodeled end unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and wonderful greenbelt views. The spacious, gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a brand new refrigerator, new dishwasher and a double oven. In the living room you’ll find a lovely fireplace, along with plantation shutters throughout. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and spacious master bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Conveniently located upstairs there is a laundry area with a brand new washer and dryer included and lastly, the home has an attached double car garage with direct access. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to lease this upgraded town home and be within minutes to the beach and within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.