196 Cameray
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

196 Cameray

196 Cameray Heights · No Longer Available
Location

196 Cameray Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available for Lease June 5 through July 5th. Minutes from the beach. Fully Furnished with everything you need. Beautiful and stylish home nicely decorated, very inviting. Lots of natural light. Remodeled kitchen, beautiful wood like floors throughout. High ceilings, plantation shutters. Central AC, 62" wall mounted Smart TV in Family Room. High Speed Internet included. Amazing community with pool and spa. Centrally located, walking distance to shops/restaurants/movies (Ocean Ranch shopping center), only 3.1 miles from Salt Creek Beach, 3.3 miles from Dana Point Harbor, 2.5 miles from Monarch Beach Resort, 3 miles from the Ritz Carlton, less than 7 miles from Aliso Creek Beach and the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Cameray have any available units?
196 Cameray doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Cameray have?
Some of 196 Cameray's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Cameray currently offering any rent specials?
196 Cameray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Cameray pet-friendly?
No, 196 Cameray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 196 Cameray offer parking?
No, 196 Cameray does not offer parking.
Does 196 Cameray have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Cameray does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Cameray have a pool?
Yes, 196 Cameray has a pool.
Does 196 Cameray have accessible units?
No, 196 Cameray does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Cameray have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Cameray has units with dishwashers.
