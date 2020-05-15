196 Cameray

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

Available for Lease June 5 through July 5th. Minutes from the beach. Fully Furnished with everything you need. Beautiful and stylish home nicely decorated, very inviting. Lots of natural light. Remodeled kitchen, beautiful wood like floors throughout. High ceilings, plantation shutters. Central AC, 62" wall mounted Smart TV in Family Room. High Speed Internet included. Amazing community with pool and spa. Centrally located, walking distance to shops/restaurants/movies (Ocean Ranch shopping center), only 3.1 miles from Salt Creek Beach, 3.3 miles from Dana Point Harbor, 2.5 miles from Monarch Beach Resort, 3 miles from the Ritz Carlton, less than 7 miles from Aliso Creek Beach and the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach. .