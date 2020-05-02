18 Vista Niguel

Amenities

Located in the Hills of Laguna Niguel in the Community of Niguel Pointe. This home features two master suites one with a deck and views, living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast nook and a attached two car garage. New carpet, newer lighting and tile flooring in the bathrooms. The rear yards is a great place to entertain friends and family and has view of city lights and Saddleback Mountains. Located close to the community pool, spa and tennis courts. Minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Beaches, shopping, restaurants and movie theaters.