All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 18 Vista Niguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
18 Vista Niguel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

18 Vista Niguel

18 Vista Niguel · (949) 606-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18 Vista Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Located in the Hills of Laguna Niguel in the Community of Niguel Pointe. This home features two master suites one with a deck and views, living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast nook and a attached two car garage. New carpet, newer lighting and tile flooring in the bathrooms. The rear yards is a great place to entertain friends and family and has view of city lights and Saddleback Mountains. Located close to the community pool, spa and tennis courts. Minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Beaches, shopping, restaurants and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Vista Niguel have any available units?
18 Vista Niguel has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Vista Niguel have?
Some of 18 Vista Niguel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Vista Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
18 Vista Niguel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Vista Niguel pet-friendly?
No, 18 Vista Niguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 18 Vista Niguel offer parking?
Yes, 18 Vista Niguel does offer parking.
Does 18 Vista Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Vista Niguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Vista Niguel have a pool?
Yes, 18 Vista Niguel has a pool.
Does 18 Vista Niguel have accessible units?
No, 18 Vista Niguel does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Vista Niguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Vista Niguel has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18 Vista Niguel?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity