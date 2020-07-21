17 Terrace Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Nice upper level two bedroom, one bathroom condominium on Beacon Hill in Laguna Niguel. This home has an open floor plan with the dining area overlooking the living room and balcony. There are vaulted ceilings, hardwood laminate flooring, fresh paint and blinds. The kitchen has a double door refrigerator, double sink, a dishwasher and a large pantry for storing spices ect. Additionally there is a private full size washer and dryer in the home. The bedrooms both have new carpeting! Lastly there is a cool mobile air conditioner that can be moved from room to room as needed. The community comes with a pool, jacuzzi, bbq area, parks and more ! Included is a one car assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking.