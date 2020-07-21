All apartments in Laguna Niguel
17 Terrace Circle

17 Terrace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17 Terrace Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Nice upper level two bedroom, one bathroom condominium on Beacon Hill in Laguna Niguel. This home has an open floor plan with the dining area overlooking the living room and balcony. There are vaulted ceilings, hardwood laminate flooring, fresh paint and blinds. The kitchen has a double door refrigerator, double sink, a dishwasher and a large pantry for storing spices ect. Additionally there is a private full size washer and dryer in the home. The bedrooms both have new carpeting! Lastly there is a cool mobile air conditioner that can be moved from room to room as needed. The community comes with a pool, jacuzzi, bbq area, parks and more ! Included is a one car assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Terrace Circle have any available units?
17 Terrace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Terrace Circle have?
Some of 17 Terrace Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Terrace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17 Terrace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Terrace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17 Terrace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 17 Terrace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17 Terrace Circle offers parking.
Does 17 Terrace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Terrace Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Terrace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17 Terrace Circle has a pool.
Does 17 Terrace Circle have accessible units?
No, 17 Terrace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Terrace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Terrace Circle has units with dishwashers.
