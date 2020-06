Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking playground pool tennis court

Come live at the beach. Single level 2 bedroom one and one quarter baths. Desirable Seawatch tract in Beacon Hill. Light and bright condo features an open floor plan with tasteful neutral decor. Master bedroom with mirrored closets and access to spacious patio.Ceiling fans and inside laundry. This Cape Cod Designed community enjoys many amenities that include 3 pools & spas. 6 tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and hiking trails.

One carport a spot and an additional uncovered space.