Laguna Niguel, CA
149 Costa Brava
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

149 Costa Brava

149 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

149 Costa Brava, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
What an exceptional opportunity to lease in the "Riviera" community of Bear Brand!! This fantastic unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood-laminate flooring! Unit is light and bright, open and spacious, has a cozy fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom with large en-suite, separate shower and tub, dual sinks, and direct access out to the back yard!! French doors in the living room also open to the back yard, making this perfect for entertaining!! Built-in in the dining ell can be used as a desk area, or to display your family photos! Large, grassy back yard has plenty of room and privacy to enjoy the Southern California sunshine, great for entertaining, and has separate side-gate entry! Excellent association amenities include a pool and spa, and you can't beat this location, being right next door to the Ocean Ranch Plaza with all the great shopping, dining, and entertainment you need! Super close to the beaches and Harbor, hiking and biking trails...this is the life. You absolutely will not want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Costa Brava have any available units?
149 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Costa Brava have?
Some of 149 Costa Brava's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
149 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 149 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 149 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 149 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 149 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 149 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 149 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 149 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.

