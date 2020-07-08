149 Costa Brava

Amenities

What an exceptional opportunity to lease in the "Riviera" community of Bear Brand!! This fantastic unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood-laminate flooring! Unit is light and bright, open and spacious, has a cozy fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom with large en-suite, separate shower and tub, dual sinks, and direct access out to the back yard!! French doors in the living room also open to the back yard, making this perfect for entertaining!! Built-in in the dining ell can be used as a desk area, or to display your family photos! Large, grassy back yard has plenty of room and privacy to enjoy the Southern California sunshine, great for entertaining, and has separate side-gate entry! Excellent association amenities include a pool and spa, and you can't beat this location, being right next door to the Ocean Ranch Plaza with all the great shopping, dining, and entertainment you need! Super close to the beaches and Harbor, hiking and biking trails...this is the life. You absolutely will not want to miss this one!