Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

SINGLE LEVEL HOME, 3 BR 2 BA , Nicely upgraded, KITCHEN AND ALL BATHS COMPLETELY REMODELED, LOCATED ON A PRIVATE, CUL-DE-SAC STREET, SOLAR PANELS ( No Electricity bills) AND ALL NEW PEX PIPING IN 2018... THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! A true single level with NO INTERIOR STEPS. kitchen remodeled and completed in 2016 with newer white cabinets and drawers with soft closure, soapstone counters, subway tile back splash, REFRIGERATOR & Washer / Dryer INCLUDED as part of the lease, Further upgrades include: wide planked, engineered

hardwood floors throughout and almost no carpeting, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, interior and exterior painted in

2012, Private backyard with nicely landscaped, private JACUZZI and gazebo. Located in Marina Hills with amenities such as pool, spa, tennis

courts, parks, low HOA & beach trails .... MUST SEE