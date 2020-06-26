Amenities

$100,000 PRICE REDUCTION! Spectacular ocean and coastline views from the largest floorplan in the guard-gated hilltop community of Laguna Sur. The exterior of this beautiful home has recently been painted and the 3 bedroom layout features lots of natural light, newer appliances (New Dishwasher, Gas Range and Exhaust Hood) and a large bonus room downstairs. Relax by the fire in either the master bedroom, living room and the study. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a large viewing area, oversized walk-in closet and soaking tub with amazing views. You can enjoy the scenic views from either of two oversized balconies and the terrace. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools and 2 tennis courts. Just up the hill from some of Southern California’s finest beaches and the award-winning Monarch Beach, Ritz Carlton and Montage resorts; Minutes from the charm of downtown Laguna Beach and the newly renovated ‘Lantern District’ in Dana Point. Seaview and Badlands parks, just outside the gates, offer scenic mountaintop trails and spectacular ocean vistas. Please see the 3D TOUR of this home.