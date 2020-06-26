All apartments in Laguna Niguel
13 Nice

Location

13 Nice, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$100,000 PRICE REDUCTION! Spectacular ocean and coastline views from the largest floorplan in the guard-gated hilltop community of Laguna Sur. The exterior of this beautiful home has recently been painted and the 3 bedroom layout features lots of natural light, newer appliances (New Dishwasher, Gas Range and Exhaust Hood) and a large bonus room downstairs. Relax by the fire in either the master bedroom, living room and the study. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a large viewing area, oversized walk-in closet and soaking tub with amazing views. You can enjoy the scenic views from either of two oversized balconies and the terrace. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools and 2 tennis courts. Just up the hill from some of Southern California’s finest beaches and the award-winning Monarch Beach, Ritz Carlton and Montage resorts; Minutes from the charm of downtown Laguna Beach and the newly renovated ‘Lantern District’ in Dana Point. Seaview and Badlands parks, just outside the gates, offer scenic mountaintop trails and spectacular ocean vistas. Please see the 3D TOUR of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Nice have any available units?
13 Nice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Nice have?
Some of 13 Nice's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Nice currently offering any rent specials?
13 Nice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Nice pet-friendly?
No, 13 Nice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 13 Nice offer parking?
Yes, 13 Nice offers parking.
Does 13 Nice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Nice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Nice have a pool?
Yes, 13 Nice has a pool.
Does 13 Nice have accessible units?
No, 13 Nice does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Nice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Nice has units with dishwashers.
