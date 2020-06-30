113 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 2 BR, 2 BA corner unit in the Bear Brand "Breakers" community available. Featuring a great location overlooking a greenbelt and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Ocean Ranch. This home offers an abundance of light in an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, designer paint, shiny granite and custom cabinets. Beautiful bathrooms and a nice size balcony offer the resident a very comfortable home. An attached one car garage with extra storage has direct access. Enjoy a the coastal breezes as the convenient location is a short drive to local beaches and an award winning elementary school.