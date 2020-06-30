All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 113 Shorebreaker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
113 Shorebreaker Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

113 Shorebreaker Drive

113 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

113 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 BR, 2 BA corner unit in the Bear Brand "Breakers" community available. Featuring a great location overlooking a greenbelt and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Ocean Ranch. This home offers an abundance of light in an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, designer paint, shiny granite and custom cabinets. Beautiful bathrooms and a nice size balcony offer the resident a very comfortable home. An attached one car garage with extra storage has direct access. Enjoy a the coastal breezes as the convenient location is a short drive to local beaches and an award winning elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
113 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 113 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Shorebreaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego