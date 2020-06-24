All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 111 Fleurance Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
111 Fleurance Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

111 Fleurance Street

111 Fleurance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

111 Fleurance Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Resort Style Living in the highly desired, Encore Community of Marina Hills. 2 Master suites town home w/ breathtaking panoramic views. Main master suite w/vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & private balcony w/green lush hills & city lights views. Beautiful open floor plan w/large skylight on staircase. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops, white cabinets & stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator & stove/oven. Kitchen opens to dining room w/ceiling fan, fireplace & large sliding glass doors including new blinds & drapery. You will love the spacious living room w/fireplace, large sliding glass doors, modern paint color & light toned tile flooring. The glass doors & windows throughout the home, allow for plenty of natural light to come through. From living & dining room you will have direct access to the spacious & private back patio with immaculate views & beautiful landscaping, where you can relax & enjoy the sunset, or entertain friends & family! The light toned walls, tile flooring & neutral colored carpeting make the space feel even more spacious. Home has been pex re-piped. Inside laundry. 2 car attached garage, w/ long driveway for extra parking. Enjoy both Encore & Marina Hills HOA amenities including heated pool, spa, barbecue, lighted tennis courts & club house. Walking distance to park, picnic area, playground. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, within 4 miles of Dana Point Harbor & beach. Award winning schools. Easy Freeway & Toll rd access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Fleurance Street have any available units?
111 Fleurance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Fleurance Street have?
Some of 111 Fleurance Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fleurance Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fleurance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Fleurance Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Fleurance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 111 Fleurance Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Fleurance Street offers parking.
Does 111 Fleurance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Fleurance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Fleurance Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 Fleurance Street has a pool.
Does 111 Fleurance Street have accessible units?
Yes, 111 Fleurance Street has accessible units.
Does 111 Fleurance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Fleurance Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego