111 Fleurance Street

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Resort Style Living in the highly desired, Encore Community of Marina Hills. 2 Master suites town home w/ breathtaking panoramic views. Main master suite w/vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & private balcony w/green lush hills & city lights views. Beautiful open floor plan w/large skylight on staircase. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops, white cabinets & stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator & stove/oven. Kitchen opens to dining room w/ceiling fan, fireplace & large sliding glass doors including new blinds & drapery. You will love the spacious living room w/fireplace, large sliding glass doors, modern paint color & light toned tile flooring. The glass doors & windows throughout the home, allow for plenty of natural light to come through. From living & dining room you will have direct access to the spacious & private back patio with immaculate views & beautiful landscaping, where you can relax & enjoy the sunset, or entertain friends & family! The light toned walls, tile flooring & neutral colored carpeting make the space feel even more spacious. Home has been pex re-piped. Inside laundry. 2 car attached garage, w/ long driveway for extra parking. Enjoy both Encore & Marina Hills HOA amenities including heated pool, spa, barbecue, lighted tennis courts & club house. Walking distance to park, picnic area, playground. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, within 4 miles of Dana Point Harbor & beach. Award winning schools. Easy Freeway & Toll rd access.