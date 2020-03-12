All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

11 Bradford Court

11 Bradford Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bradford Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
UPGRADED HOUSE in the Cornerstone community with NO MELLO ROOS!
Upgraded granite. Built-in monogram, Electrical, internet connection, SURROUND SOUND in the family room,
music can be played through the speakers in the loft area!
Master Bathroom, office and patio. Custom curtains, including blinds, curtains, woven blinds, and silhouettes.
All windows fully wood cased. All the doors of the house have replaced the sturdy core.
Patio includes BBQ facilities and a beautiful concrete table. The swimming pool and spa are just a few steps away.
Close to shopping and The 73 toll road, 20 minutes to the airport. 8 miles to beaches and harbor of Dana Point, Awesome location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bradford Court have any available units?
11 Bradford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Bradford Court have?
Some of 11 Bradford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bradford Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bradford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bradford Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bradford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 11 Bradford Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bradford Court offers parking.
Does 11 Bradford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bradford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bradford Court have a pool?
Yes, 11 Bradford Court has a pool.
Does 11 Bradford Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Bradford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bradford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Bradford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
