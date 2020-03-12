11 Bradford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

UPGRADED HOUSE in the Cornerstone community with NO MELLO ROOS!

Upgraded granite. Built-in monogram, Electrical, internet connection, SURROUND SOUND in the family room,

music can be played through the speakers in the loft area!

Master Bathroom, office and patio. Custom curtains, including blinds, curtains, woven blinds, and silhouettes.

All windows fully wood cased. All the doors of the house have replaced the sturdy core.

Patio includes BBQ facilities and a beautiful concrete table. The swimming pool and spa are just a few steps away.

Close to shopping and The 73 toll road, 20 minutes to the airport. 8 miles to beaches and harbor of Dana Point, Awesome location!