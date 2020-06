Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

CUSTOM ESTATE HOME WITH OVER $100K IN UPGRADES. LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS GATED COMMUNITY OF CREST DE VILLE. THIS BEAUITFUL HOME FEATURES A BRICKLINED WALKWAY THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE COURT YARD WHERE YOU ENTER THE HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CUSTOM WINDOW COVERINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM, WAINSCOTING IN THE DINNING ROOM AND A SPIRAL STAIRCASE. THE GOURMET KITCKEN FEATURES A CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM CABINETS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. THIS UPDATED HOME BOASTS 5 BEDROOMS AND 5 BATHS WITH ONE OF THE BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND A 3/4 BATH. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A FIREPLACE, DECK, LARGE HIS AND HER CUSTOM WALK IN CLOSETS AND A DOUBLE WALK IN SHOWER AND A JACUZZI TUB. THERE IS A CUSTOM ROOM ADDITION PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE OR RETREAT WITH A DECK OVER LOOKING THE BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED BACK YARD. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING THE BACK YARD INCLUDES A CUSTOM BUILT IN BBQ, GAZEBO, KOI POND AND WATER FEATURE. IDEALLY LOCATED AT THE END OF A CUL-DE-SAC WITH PANORAMIC MOUNATINSIDE VIEWS.