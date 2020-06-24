Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car charging clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous home with sweeping views located in the beautiful Marina Hills community. This one of a kind home offers a truly unique floor plan that will impress the most discerning buyer. Enjoy the luxurious living of this home and save on your electric bill with a FULLY PAID OFF solar system! As you enter inside, you will notice the grandeur of this home with its marble flooring, soaring ceilings, high-end Gourmet Kitchen with a beautiful granite island, 6 burner gas cook-top, Microwave, Double Oven, Dish washer, Wet Bar and Wine Cooler. The expansive master suite is a delight with its private Viewing Balcony, Sitting area/Retreat, 3 sided Fireplace and Separate Shower and Spa Tub. A generous size walking closet completes the master. In addition, the home also features a Bonus room, Separate Living room, and dining Room. Other upgrades include Plantation Shutters, Dual pane windows, electric car charging station and extra storage in the 3 car Attached Garage, stonework landscaping in back and front, built-in custom Barbecue and much more. Marina Hills Association features: pool/spa, tennis and clubhouse. House is adjacent to large park with soccer Field, baseball, basketball, and lots more. Running/Hiking and Cycling Trails. Near Beaches, Dana Point Harbor, Shopping and Restaurants all with Award winning schools. Come and fall in love with this truly turn-key home today!