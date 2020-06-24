All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1 Bernay

1 Bernay · No Longer Available
Location

1 Bernay, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous home with sweeping views located in the beautiful Marina Hills community. This one of a kind home offers a truly unique floor plan that will impress the most discerning buyer. Enjoy the luxurious living of this home and save on your electric bill with a FULLY PAID OFF solar system! As you enter inside, you will notice the grandeur of this home with its marble flooring, soaring ceilings, high-end Gourmet Kitchen with a beautiful granite island, 6 burner gas cook-top, Microwave, Double Oven, Dish washer, Wet Bar and Wine Cooler. The expansive master suite is a delight with its private Viewing Balcony, Sitting area/Retreat, 3 sided Fireplace and Separate Shower and Spa Tub. A generous size walking closet completes the master. In addition, the home also features a Bonus room, Separate Living room, and dining Room. Other upgrades include Plantation Shutters, Dual pane windows, electric car charging station and extra storage in the 3 car Attached Garage, stonework landscaping in back and front, built-in custom Barbecue and much more. Marina Hills Association features: pool/spa, tennis and clubhouse. House is adjacent to large park with soccer Field, baseball, basketball, and lots more. Running/Hiking and Cycling Trails. Near Beaches, Dana Point Harbor, Shopping and Restaurants all with Award winning schools. Come and fall in love with this truly turn-key home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bernay have any available units?
1 Bernay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Bernay have?
Some of 1 Bernay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bernay currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bernay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bernay pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bernay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 1 Bernay offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bernay offers parking.
Does 1 Bernay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bernay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bernay have a pool?
Yes, 1 Bernay has a pool.
Does 1 Bernay have accessible units?
No, 1 Bernay does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bernay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Bernay has units with dishwashers.
