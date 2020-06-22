000 Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RATES VARY BY SEASON - FURNISHED RENTAL - Avail starting April 8-JUNE 26 ONLY as a short term rental! READ BEFORE INQUIRING- ONLY AVAIL. FURNISHED. CANNOT BE SHOWN due to guests in property. This beach house is a place as relaxing as the first day of summer. Everyone is happy at this terrific prime location on the Mesa: kids/adults have a short walk to the beach, adults can cook meals in fully equipped and well appointed kitchen. Harbor, wharf, shops, restaurants and downtown are a short drive or enjoyable bike ride for all! 1 SMALL Dog considered.