000 Palisades

Amenities
RATES VARY BY SEASON - FURNISHED RENTAL - Avail starting April 8-JUNE 26 ONLY as a short term rental! READ BEFORE INQUIRING- ONLY AVAIL. FURNISHED. CANNOT BE SHOWN due to guests in property. This beach house is a place as relaxing as the first day of summer. Everyone is happy at this terrific prime location on the Mesa: kids/adults have a short walk to the beach, adults can cook meals in fully equipped and well appointed kitchen. Harbor, wharf, shops, restaurants and downtown are a short drive or enjoyable bike ride for all! 1 SMALL Dog considered.