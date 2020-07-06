All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 4 Clover Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
4 Clover Hill Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

4 Clover Hill Lane

4 Clover Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Clover Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laguna Hills - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Laguna Hills! The property boasts dark hardwood floor in the living room and tile throughout the remainder of the first floor and carpet throughout the second floor. Windows throughout the home are covered beautiful plantation shutters. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite includes a large closet, a deep soaking tub/ shower combo with dual vanities. The two other bedrooms feature designer window cutouts with a nice seating ledge. Two car attached garage with plenty of storage. The large patio features great private views of the hillside. This would be a great space to relax after work or host a BBQ for family and friends.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5175764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have any available units?
4 Clover Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4 Clover Hill Lane have?
Some of 4 Clover Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Clover Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4 Clover Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Clover Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4 Clover Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4 Clover Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Clover Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4 Clover Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4 Clover Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Clover Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College