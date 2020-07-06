4 Clover Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laguna Hills - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Laguna Hills! The property boasts dark hardwood floor in the living room and tile throughout the remainder of the first floor and carpet throughout the second floor. Windows throughout the home are covered beautiful plantation shutters. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite includes a large closet, a deep soaking tub/ shower combo with dual vanities. The two other bedrooms feature designer window cutouts with a nice seating ledge. Two car attached garage with plenty of storage. The large patio features great private views of the hillside. This would be a great space to relax after work or host a BBQ for family and friends.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



