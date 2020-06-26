All apartments in Laguna Hills
26541 Merienda
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

26541 Merienda

26541 Merienda · No Longer Available
Location

26541 Merienda, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful location in the Briosa complex. Very private secluded ground level end unit with extra large wrap around covered patio with view of trees and equestrian/hiking trails. Spacious one bedroom, one bath with large walk-in closet. Features stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New, washer/dryer, air conditioner, microwave and water heater. Formal bright and light living room with fireplace. Dining room features sliding glass door to patio. Conveniently located near 73 toll road, freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants. Additional storage closets accessible from the patio. Monthly rent includes association swimming pool and spa. Water, gas, and trash utilities are also included. Landlord will pay up to $70.00 a month of electric. If the amount exceeds $70.00 in a month, the tenant will reimburse landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26541 Merienda have any available units?
26541 Merienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26541 Merienda have?
Some of 26541 Merienda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26541 Merienda currently offering any rent specials?
26541 Merienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26541 Merienda pet-friendly?
No, 26541 Merienda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26541 Merienda offer parking?
No, 26541 Merienda does not offer parking.
Does 26541 Merienda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26541 Merienda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26541 Merienda have a pool?
Yes, 26541 Merienda has a pool.
Does 26541 Merienda have accessible units?
No, 26541 Merienda does not have accessible units.
Does 26541 Merienda have units with dishwashers?
No, 26541 Merienda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26541 Merienda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26541 Merienda has units with air conditioning.
