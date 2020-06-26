26541 Merienda

Amenities

Wonderful location in the Briosa complex. Very private secluded ground level end unit with extra large wrap around covered patio with view of trees and equestrian/hiking trails. Spacious one bedroom, one bath with large walk-in closet. Features stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New, washer/dryer, air conditioner, microwave and water heater. Formal bright and light living room with fireplace. Dining room features sliding glass door to patio. Conveniently located near 73 toll road, freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants. Additional storage closets accessible from the patio. Monthly rent includes association swimming pool and spa. Water, gas, and trash utilities are also included. Landlord will pay up to $70.00 a month of electric. If the amount exceeds $70.00 in a month, the tenant will reimburse landlord.