All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26485 Los Alamitos Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

26485 Los Alamitos Ave

26485 Los Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch shopping center and Horse and Hiking Trail. Situated on a quiet, interior street this home offers vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms with a brick fireplace, spacious kitchen, custom maple cabinetry and granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Family room has direct access to main entry, kitchen and opens onto beautiful flagstone patio and scenic backyard with panoramic views. Master bedroom features large en-suite bathroom with lots of natural light. Two additional bedrooms, one bedroom has a built-in murphy bed with additional cabinetry and shelving. Just perfect for guests! A skylight and high ceilings brighten up the hall bathroom. This home is equipped with central heat and air. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Additional appliances included are refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. 3- car garage with lots of cabinets for storage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have any available units?
26485 Los Alamitos Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have?
Some of 26485 Los Alamitos Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26485 Los Alamitos Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26485 Los Alamitos Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26485 Los Alamitos Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave offers parking.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have a pool?
No, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have accessible units?
No, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 26485 Los Alamitos Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26485 Los Alamitos Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College