26485 Los Alamitos Ave

3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch shopping center and Horse and Hiking Trail. Situated on a quiet, interior street this home offers vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms with a brick fireplace, spacious kitchen, custom maple cabinetry and granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Family room has direct access to main entry, kitchen and opens onto beautiful flagstone patio and scenic backyard with panoramic views. Master bedroom features large en-suite bathroom with lots of natural light. Two additional bedrooms, one bedroom has a built-in murphy bed with additional cabinetry and shelving. Just perfect for guests! A skylight and high ceilings brighten up the hall bathroom. This home is equipped with central heat and air. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Additional appliances included are refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. 3- car garage with lots of cabinets for storage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959162)