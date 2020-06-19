26221 Hitching Rail Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

Wow motivated landlord just reduced price to under market!!! Beautiful expanded and remodeled Nellie Gail equestrian pool home has 5 bedrooms (including master on main floor and a master upstairs), large office and bonus room/media room! You will love the huge gourmet kitchen complete with Quartz counters, Viking appliances, extra large island and upgrades throughout. There is plenty of room for entertaining in the extra large formal dining room, spacious living room and family room. Home has gorgeous hardwood and marble floors, custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters, upgraded bathrooms and elegant touches throughout. Dual laundry (one upstairs and one downstairs). Backyard features refreshing black bottom pool, custom BBQ island and fireplace, large grassy area, adorable playhouse and small orchard of citrus trees. Equestrian zoned property with 2 pipe stalls and direct access to trails. Zoned for award winning Valencia elementary school and conveniently located to beaches and freeways. Includes gardener and pool service. This is one home you will not want to miss!