All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26221 Hitching Rail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26221 Hitching Rail Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

26221 Hitching Rail Road

26221 Hitching Rail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26221 Hitching Rail Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Wow motivated landlord just reduced price to under market!!! Beautiful expanded and remodeled Nellie Gail equestrian pool home has 5 bedrooms (including master on main floor and a master upstairs), large office and bonus room/media room! You will love the huge gourmet kitchen complete with Quartz counters, Viking appliances, extra large island and upgrades throughout. There is plenty of room for entertaining in the extra large formal dining room, spacious living room and family room. Home has gorgeous hardwood and marble floors, custom paint, crown molding, plantation shutters, upgraded bathrooms and elegant touches throughout. Dual laundry (one upstairs and one downstairs). Backyard features refreshing black bottom pool, custom BBQ island and fireplace, large grassy area, adorable playhouse and small orchard of citrus trees. Equestrian zoned property with 2 pipe stalls and direct access to trails. Zoned for award winning Valencia elementary school and conveniently located to beaches and freeways. Includes gardener and pool service. This is one home you will not want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have any available units?
26221 Hitching Rail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have?
Some of 26221 Hitching Rail Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26221 Hitching Rail Road currently offering any rent specials?
26221 Hitching Rail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26221 Hitching Rail Road pet-friendly?
No, 26221 Hitching Rail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road offer parking?
No, 26221 Hitching Rail Road does not offer parking.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26221 Hitching Rail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have a pool?
Yes, 26221 Hitching Rail Road has a pool.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have accessible units?
No, 26221 Hitching Rail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26221 Hitching Rail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26221 Hitching Rail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26221 Hitching Rail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College