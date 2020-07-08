25272 Mawson Drive

Amenities

This absolutely adorable single level, 4 bedroom home is just down the street from Lomarena Elementary School and Costeau Park. Large, low maintenance lot features a synthetic front yard for green grass all year round and water conservation. Step down from the raised entry to single level comfort with no other steps inside. Spacious living room boasts a gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful pool view through the upgraded sliding glass door. Some additional features include laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, baseboards, chair railing in the dining room, ceiling fans, and a completely remodeled kitchen. Upgraded, Frigidaire appliances even include a double oven! This open floor plan is ready for you to move in and enjoy your casual mornings around the center island breakfast bar, and leisurely afternoons lounging around the pool and enjoying the hillside and tree views. The Master bedroom suite features a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, darkening curtains, custom designed closet racks, and a remodeled bathroom with Corian counters and Corian shower walls blending to the shower pan. Laundry is located in the two car garage with direct access into the home. Additional features include added attic insulation, whole house water filter, central heating and A/C, a TV antennae, a stone coated steel roof, and Solar panels to lower your electric bill on top of it all. Contact agent Nicole@theglazerteam.com or 949-636-3659