Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25272 Mawson Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:49 PM

25272 Mawson Drive

25272 Mawson Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Hills
Central Laguna Hills
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

25272 Mawson Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This absolutely adorable single level, 4 bedroom home is just down the street from Lomarena Elementary School and Costeau Park. Large, low maintenance lot features a synthetic front yard for green grass all year round and water conservation. Step down from the raised entry to single level comfort with no other steps inside. Spacious living room boasts a gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful pool view through the upgraded sliding glass door. Some additional features include laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, baseboards, chair railing in the dining room, ceiling fans, and a completely remodeled kitchen. Upgraded, Frigidaire appliances even include a double oven! This open floor plan is ready for you to move in and enjoy your casual mornings around the center island breakfast bar, and leisurely afternoons lounging around the pool and enjoying the hillside and tree views. The Master bedroom suite features a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, darkening curtains, custom designed closet racks, and a remodeled bathroom with Corian counters and Corian shower walls blending to the shower pan. Laundry is located in the two car garage with direct access into the home. Additional features include added attic insulation, whole house water filter, central heating and A/C, a TV antennae, a stone coated steel roof, and Solar panels to lower your electric bill on top of it all. Contact agent Nicole@theglazerteam.com or 949-636-3659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25272 Mawson Drive have any available units?
25272 Mawson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25272 Mawson Drive have?
Some of 25272 Mawson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25272 Mawson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25272 Mawson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25272 Mawson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25272 Mawson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25272 Mawson Drive offers parking.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25272 Mawson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25272 Mawson Drive has a pool.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive have accessible units?
No, 25272 Mawson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25272 Mawson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25272 Mawson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25272 Mawson Drive has units with air conditioning.

