25181 Northrup Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .Welcome home to your beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home located in the desirable Capistrano Highlands community of Laguna Hills! Enter through double doors to the spacious floor plan featuring a large formal living and dining room plus a separate family room with raised hearth fireplace. One bedroom and full bath located on the main floor! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and backsplash as well as a separate breakfast nook eating area! Newer dual paned windows throughout. Large back yard with brick patio, mature trees and plenty to grass that is maintained by the included Gardner!. Access the backyard through both dining and family room sliders. The Master bedroom with dual closets, and light and bright feel features a peek-a-boo view. Two additional Bedrooms upstairs and another full bath make this the perfect home! Newer carpet, laminate, tile and hardwood flooring on stairway. Close to award winning schools, Costeau Park, freeways, shopping and Laguna Hills Community Center.