Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:27 PM

25181 Northrup Drive

25181 Northrup Drive · (949) 292-6227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .Welcome home to your beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home located in the desirable Capistrano Highlands community of Laguna Hills! Enter through double doors to the spacious floor plan featuring a large formal living and dining room plus a separate family room with raised hearth fireplace. One bedroom and full bath located on the main floor! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and backsplash as well as a separate breakfast nook eating area! Newer dual paned windows throughout. Large back yard with brick patio, mature trees and plenty to grass that is maintained by the included Gardner!. Access the backyard through both dining and family room sliders. The Master bedroom with dual closets, and light and bright feel features a peek-a-boo view. Two additional Bedrooms upstairs and another full bath make this the perfect home! Newer carpet, laminate, tile and hardwood flooring on stairway. Close to award winning schools, Costeau Park, freeways, shopping and Laguna Hills Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25181 Northrup Drive have any available units?
25181 Northrup Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25181 Northrup Drive have?
Some of 25181 Northrup Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25181 Northrup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25181 Northrup Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25181 Northrup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25181 Northrup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25181 Northrup Drive does offer parking.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25181 Northrup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive have a pool?
No, 25181 Northrup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive have accessible units?
No, 25181 Northrup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25181 Northrup Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25181 Northrup Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25181 Northrup Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
