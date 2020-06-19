25181 Mackenzie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

DON'T MISS THIS SPACOUS SINGLE STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS-RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH NEW PAINT-CARPET IN MASTER BEDROOM-NEW DUAL PAIN WINDOWS- WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW COOKTOP AND ALUMINUM PATIO COVER ON LARGE BACK YARD PATIO.LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND HIGH CEILINGS.LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHT LIVING AREAS-ONLY CARPET IS IN MASTER BEDROOM. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY ALLOWS FOR LOTS OF GUEST PARKING! ENJOY THE HILL VIEWS FROM THE BACK YARD OR STROLL ACROSS THE STREET TO MACKENZIE PARK. AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD AND CLOSE TO BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS-RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-5 FREEWAY AND 73 TOLL ROAD. SORRY-NO PETS PLEASE.