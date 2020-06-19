25181 Mackenzie Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Central Laguna Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
DON'T MISS THIS SPACOUS SINGLE STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS-RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH NEW PAINT-CARPET IN MASTER BEDROOM-NEW DUAL PAIN WINDOWS- WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW COOKTOP AND ALUMINUM PATIO COVER ON LARGE BACK YARD PATIO.LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND HIGH CEILINGS.LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHT LIVING AREAS-ONLY CARPET IS IN MASTER BEDROOM. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY ALLOWS FOR LOTS OF GUEST PARKING! ENJOY THE HILL VIEWS FROM THE BACK YARD OR STROLL ACROSS THE STREET TO MACKENZIE PARK. AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD AND CLOSE TO BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS-RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-5 FREEWAY AND 73 TOLL ROAD. SORRY-NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
