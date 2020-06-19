All apartments in Laguna Hills
25181 Mackenzie Street

25181 Mackenzie Street · No Longer Available
Location

25181 Mackenzie Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
DON'T MISS THIS SPACOUS SINGLE STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS-RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH NEW PAINT-CARPET IN MASTER BEDROOM-NEW DUAL PAIN WINDOWS- WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW COOKTOP AND ALUMINUM PATIO COVER ON LARGE BACK YARD PATIO.LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND HIGH CEILINGS.LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHT LIVING AREAS-ONLY CARPET IS IN MASTER BEDROOM. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY ALLOWS FOR LOTS OF GUEST PARKING! ENJOY THE HILL VIEWS FROM THE BACK YARD OR STROLL ACROSS THE STREET TO MACKENZIE PARK. AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD AND CLOSE TO BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS-RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-5 FREEWAY AND 73 TOLL ROAD. SORRY-NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have any available units?
25181 Mackenzie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25181 Mackenzie Street have?
Some of 25181 Mackenzie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25181 Mackenzie Street currently offering any rent specials?
25181 Mackenzie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25181 Mackenzie Street pet-friendly?
No, 25181 Mackenzie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street offer parking?
Yes, 25181 Mackenzie Street offers parking.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25181 Mackenzie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have a pool?
No, 25181 Mackenzie Street does not have a pool.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have accessible units?
No, 25181 Mackenzie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25181 Mackenzie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25181 Mackenzie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25181 Mackenzie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

