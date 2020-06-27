25152 Sandia Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is an amazing five- bedroom bright and open floorplan home in Laguna Hills with crown molding, recessed lighting and upgraded baseboards throughout. No detail has been spared! Soaring ceilings in living room, travertine floors, beautiful fireplace, and a formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, white cabinets and stainless steal appliances. There is a built in entertainment center with in-ceiling surround sound speakers, and a second stone fireplace in family room with sliding doors to the inviting backyard. Master bedroom has a stone fireplace, Plantation shutters, dual closets and an en-suite bathroom featuring a granite-topped vanity with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a jack and Jill full bathroom with dual sinks, and two additional bedrooms share an adjacent full bathroom. There is a laundry room with utility sink on the first floor. Three car garage with epoxy floors offers plenty of room for storage. Backyard is an entertainer's delight with sparkling pool and spa , gazebo and BBQ island.