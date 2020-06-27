All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
25152 Sandia Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:33 AM

25152 Sandia Court

25152 Sandia Court · No Longer Available
Location

25152 Sandia Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is an amazing five- bedroom bright and open floorplan home in Laguna Hills with crown molding, recessed lighting and upgraded baseboards throughout. No detail has been spared! Soaring ceilings in living room, travertine floors, beautiful fireplace, and a formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, white cabinets and stainless steal appliances. There is a built in entertainment center with in-ceiling surround sound speakers, and a second stone fireplace in family room with sliding doors to the inviting backyard. Master bedroom has a stone fireplace, Plantation shutters, dual closets and an en-suite bathroom featuring a granite-topped vanity with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a jack and Jill full bathroom with dual sinks, and two additional bedrooms share an adjacent full bathroom. There is a laundry room with utility sink on the first floor. Three car garage with epoxy floors offers plenty of room for storage. Backyard is an entertainer's delight with sparkling pool and spa , gazebo and BBQ island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25152 Sandia Court have any available units?
25152 Sandia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25152 Sandia Court have?
Some of 25152 Sandia Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25152 Sandia Court currently offering any rent specials?
25152 Sandia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25152 Sandia Court pet-friendly?
No, 25152 Sandia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25152 Sandia Court offer parking?
Yes, 25152 Sandia Court offers parking.
Does 25152 Sandia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25152 Sandia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25152 Sandia Court have a pool?
Yes, 25152 Sandia Court has a pool.
Does 25152 Sandia Court have accessible units?
No, 25152 Sandia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25152 Sandia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25152 Sandia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25152 Sandia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25152 Sandia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
