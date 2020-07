Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

24822 Weyburn Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Laguna Hills! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home in Laguna Hills on cul-de-sac. Nice large family room, living room opens to the back yard. 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Gardener included in the rent. This home has easy access to the 5 Fwy. Close to Carington Park and Avila Trail access.



No Pets will be accepted



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE2190209)