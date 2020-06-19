All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:22 PM

24451 Hillsdale Avenue

24451 Hillsdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

24451 Hillsdale Ave, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Look no further! The owners have spared no expense in this beautiful 1 bed/1 bath end carriage unit. Located in the highly desirable Crestline community in Laguna Hills. This stunning single level condo is accessed by stairs leading from the one car garage located directly below. Private front patio. Upon entering the front door you are welcomed into a light and bright living and dining area with a pleasing soft color palette and ceramic porcelain tile flooring throughout. All windows are dual-paned, UV protection and slat blinds. The kitchen has custom cabinetry,soft-close doors and drawers, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless sink, and LED lighting. Full size HE stackable washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious. The closet is double mirrored sliding doors. Custom vanity with soft-close doors and drawers, a single sink, stainless faucet, granite countertop, large decorative framed mirror and a 4 sconce light. The shower and toilet area are separately enclosed. Walk-in shower is porcelain and beautiful glass mosaic tile with seamless glass door. Newer AC, furnace, ductwork, and pex-piping throughout. The community offers access to 3 pools, spa and community center. Located close to the 5 Freeway and the 73 Toll Road. Conveniently located to parks, bike and hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and of course just a short drive to any of our incredible Orange County beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have any available units?
24451 Hillsdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have?
Some of 24451 Hillsdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24451 Hillsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24451 Hillsdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24451 Hillsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24451 Hillsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24451 Hillsdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
