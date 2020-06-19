24451 Hillsdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Look no further! The owners have spared no expense in this beautiful 1 bed/1 bath end carriage unit. Located in the highly desirable Crestline community in Laguna Hills. This stunning single level condo is accessed by stairs leading from the one car garage located directly below. Private front patio. Upon entering the front door you are welcomed into a light and bright living and dining area with a pleasing soft color palette and ceramic porcelain tile flooring throughout. All windows are dual-paned, UV protection and slat blinds. The kitchen has custom cabinetry,soft-close doors and drawers, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless sink, and LED lighting. Full size HE stackable washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious. The closet is double mirrored sliding doors. Custom vanity with soft-close doors and drawers, a single sink, stainless faucet, granite countertop, large decorative framed mirror and a 4 sconce light. The shower and toilet area are separately enclosed. Walk-in shower is porcelain and beautiful glass mosaic tile with seamless glass door. Newer AC, furnace, ductwork, and pex-piping throughout. The community offers access to 3 pools, spa and community center. Located close to the 5 Freeway and the 73 Toll Road. Conveniently located to parks, bike and hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and of course just a short drive to any of our incredible Orange County beaches!