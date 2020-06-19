24392 Larchmont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Beautiful upper-level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the desirable community of Crestline. This home shows light and bright with plenty of upgrades including laminate floors, crown molding and baseboards, ceiling fans, custom closet organizers, pre-wired surround, and a convenient indoor laundry closet. Light and bright kitchen with with recessed lighting, and plenty of storage. Both bathrooms upgraded with granite and travertine. Master bath has dual vanities, travertine floors, and travertine shower. Pull-down stairs to attic provides extra storage space. Convenient deck with lovely tree view, greenbelts, 3 community pools, spas and clubhouse. Covered carport and ample guest parking. Close to Laguna Hills Community Center, award winning schools, Aliso Creek hiking and biking trails, parks, dining and shopping.