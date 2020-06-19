All apartments in Laguna Hills
24392 Larchmont Court

24392 Larchmont Court
Location

24392 Larchmont Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful upper-level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the desirable community of Crestline. This home shows light and bright with plenty of upgrades including laminate floors, crown molding and baseboards, ceiling fans, custom closet organizers, pre-wired surround, and a convenient indoor laundry closet. Light and bright kitchen with with recessed lighting, and plenty of storage. Both bathrooms upgraded with granite and travertine. Master bath has dual vanities, travertine floors, and travertine shower. Pull-down stairs to attic provides extra storage space. Convenient deck with lovely tree view, greenbelts, 3 community pools, spas and clubhouse. Covered carport and ample guest parking. Close to Laguna Hills Community Center, award winning schools, Aliso Creek hiking and biking trails, parks, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24392 Larchmont Court have any available units?
24392 Larchmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 24392 Larchmont Court have?
Some of 24392 Larchmont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24392 Larchmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
24392 Larchmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24392 Larchmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 24392 Larchmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 24392 Larchmont Court offers parking.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24392 Larchmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court have a pool?
Yes, 24392 Larchmont Court has a pool.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court have accessible units?
No, 24392 Larchmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24392 Larchmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24392 Larchmont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24392 Larchmont Court does not have units with air conditioning.
