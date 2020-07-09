24374 Larchmont Court

Amenities

Spacious town home located in the Crestline community! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome located in the beautiful Crestline community! This home offers custom travertine flooring and dark wood floors throughout the first floor. Beautiful fireplace and large spacious,private patio. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include built in microwave, oven, and build in dishwasher. Large washer and dryer hook-ups conveniently located off of kitchen. Plenty of storage. Parking included. Small pets OK upon approval. Trash paid.



