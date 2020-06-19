All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 24322 Berrendo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
24322 Berrendo
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

24322 Berrendo

24322 Berrendo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24322 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Upper Level Ideally Located End Unit in the Highly Desirable Briosa Community of Laguna Hills. Blessed with a Well Designed Spacious Floor Plan, this Light and Bright unit boasts a pleasing Neutral Interior and the Soaring Cathedral Ceilings bringing in an Abundance of Natural Light creating a Welcoming Living Environment, showcasing Ideal Features and Amenities, including a Cozy Fireplace, a Spacious Living and Dining Area, and a Welcoming Patio Perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The Light Filled Kitchen has Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space, Recessed Lighting, and a Highly Desirable Breakfast Bar. Upstairs is a Light Filled Loft Perfect for Second Bedroom, Home Office, or Media Room. On the main level, the Spacious Master Suite is a Peaceful Oasis with High Cathedral Ceilings, a Double Door Entry, and a Large Walk-In Closet. Convenient Indoor Laundry room with plenty of Storage Areas in this home, with storage closet on the deck, under-stair closet, and a linen closet. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED. 1 Covered Carport, plus plenty of guest parking. Superb community amenities with Sparkling Pool and Spa, and Lush Garden Walking and Jogging paths, plus access to Briosa Park with Sprawling Green Lawns, Sports Courts, Playground, and Picnic Areas. Located within walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment, and easy access to Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24322 Berrendo have any available units?
24322 Berrendo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24322 Berrendo have?
Some of 24322 Berrendo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24322 Berrendo currently offering any rent specials?
24322 Berrendo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24322 Berrendo pet-friendly?
No, 24322 Berrendo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24322 Berrendo offer parking?
Yes, 24322 Berrendo offers parking.
Does 24322 Berrendo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24322 Berrendo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24322 Berrendo have a pool?
Yes, 24322 Berrendo has a pool.
Does 24322 Berrendo have accessible units?
No, 24322 Berrendo does not have accessible units.
Does 24322 Berrendo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24322 Berrendo has units with dishwashers.
Does 24322 Berrendo have units with air conditioning?
No, 24322 Berrendo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College