24322 Berrendo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking hot tub media room

Upper Level Ideally Located End Unit in the Highly Desirable Briosa Community of Laguna Hills. Blessed with a Well Designed Spacious Floor Plan, this Light and Bright unit boasts a pleasing Neutral Interior and the Soaring Cathedral Ceilings bringing in an Abundance of Natural Light creating a Welcoming Living Environment, showcasing Ideal Features and Amenities, including a Cozy Fireplace, a Spacious Living and Dining Area, and a Welcoming Patio Perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The Light Filled Kitchen has Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space, Recessed Lighting, and a Highly Desirable Breakfast Bar. Upstairs is a Light Filled Loft Perfect for Second Bedroom, Home Office, or Media Room. On the main level, the Spacious Master Suite is a Peaceful Oasis with High Cathedral Ceilings, a Double Door Entry, and a Large Walk-In Closet. Convenient Indoor Laundry room with plenty of Storage Areas in this home, with storage closet on the deck, under-stair closet, and a linen closet. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED. 1 Covered Carport, plus plenty of guest parking. Superb community amenities with Sparkling Pool and Spa, and Lush Garden Walking and Jogging paths, plus access to Briosa Park with Sprawling Green Lawns, Sports Courts, Playground, and Picnic Areas. Located within walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment, and easy access to Toll Road.