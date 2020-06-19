24 Sparrow Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous ONE STORY, NO Steps townhouse features 2 bedrooms and a den (could be bedroom 3) that backs up to a beautiful Sheep Hills Park with Aliso Creek Riding and Hiking Trail. Leaving Room features Vaulted Ceiling, New Paint, Laminate Floor with a window facing the park. Dining room with vaulted ceiling, tile floor and new paint. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite Counter tops. There is a door from the kitchen to a large rear yard for you to entertain and relax. There is a door to your "own" green lawn from your backyard. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and laminate floor. Second bedroom has a sliding door to an atrium. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Direct access to the 2 car attached garage with extra built-in storage shelves. Quiet private location. Move-in ready. With a park in your backyard. Do not miss this one. Owner just had a new AC and heater installed for the tenant!!!