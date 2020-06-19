24 Sparrow Hill Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous ONE STORY, NO Steps townhouse features 2 bedrooms and a den (could be bedroom 3) that backs up to a beautiful Sheep Hills Park with Aliso Creek Riding and Hiking Trail. Leaving Room features Vaulted Ceiling, New Paint, Laminate Floor with a window facing the park. Dining room with vaulted ceiling, tile floor and new paint. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite Counter tops. There is a door from the kitchen to a large rear yard for you to entertain and relax. There is a door to your "own" green lawn from your backyard. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and laminate floor. Second bedroom has a sliding door to an atrium. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Direct access to the 2 car attached garage with extra built-in storage shelves. Quiet private location. Move-in ready. With a park in your backyard. Do not miss this one. Owner just had a new AC and heater installed for the tenant!!!