Laguna Hills, CA
24 Sparrow Hill Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

24 Sparrow Hill Lane

24 Sparrow Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24 Sparrow Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous ONE STORY, NO Steps townhouse features 2 bedrooms and a den (could be bedroom 3) that backs up to a beautiful Sheep Hills Park with Aliso Creek Riding and Hiking Trail. Leaving Room features Vaulted Ceiling, New Paint, Laminate Floor with a window facing the park. Dining room with vaulted ceiling, tile floor and new paint. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite Counter tops. There is a door from the kitchen to a large rear yard for you to entertain and relax. There is a door to your "own" green lawn from your backyard. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and laminate floor. Second bedroom has a sliding door to an atrium. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Direct access to the 2 car attached garage with extra built-in storage shelves. Quiet private location. Move-in ready. With a park in your backyard. Do not miss this one. Owner just had a new AC and heater installed for the tenant!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have any available units?
24 Sparrow Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have?
Some of 24 Sparrow Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Sparrow Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Sparrow Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Sparrow Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Sparrow Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Sparrow Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
