Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This redesigned Craftsman has stunning canyon views, a peak of the ocean and is Bluebird Park close. Completely remodeled in 2015 this home really does feel like new. The great room has a stacked stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings that make the home appear twice as spacious. The three bedrooms (one has a murphy bed) all have adjoining bathrooms. A huge private lot with a sunny front yard area and also a rear view deck that's great for entertaining.