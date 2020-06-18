789 Gaviota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous turnkey OCEANFRONT unit, single story, 2 bedroom 1 bath apt in Laguna Village. This unit is light, bright, quiet and breezy overlooking St. Ann's beach and breathtaking white water and ocean views. Tasteful upgrades include hardwood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. The living room has a fireplace and opens up to an amazing oceanfront private deck. There is a free community laundry, 1 garage spot. Conveniently close to the village with world class galleries, shops, restaurants and much more...MUST SEE!

