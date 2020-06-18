All apartments in Laguna Beach
789 Gaviota Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

789 Gaviota Drive

789 Gaviota Dr · No Longer Available
Location

789 Gaviota Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous turnkey OCEANFRONT unit, single story, 2 bedroom 1 bath apt in Laguna Village. This unit is light, bright, quiet and breezy overlooking St. Ann's beach and breathtaking white water and ocean views. Tasteful upgrades include hardwood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. The living room has a fireplace and opens up to an amazing oceanfront private deck. There is a free community laundry, 1 garage spot. Conveniently close to the village with world class galleries, shops, restaurants and much more...MUST SEE!
Exclusively listed by: Breanna LePante with Douglas Elliman BRE#:01919560 C#:949.233.2508

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Gaviota Drive have any available units?
789 Gaviota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 789 Gaviota Drive have?
Some of 789 Gaviota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Gaviota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
789 Gaviota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Gaviota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 789 Gaviota Drive offers parking.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive have a pool?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive have accessible units?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Gaviota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Gaviota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
