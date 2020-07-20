All apartments in Laguna Beach
715 Ocean Front

715 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

715 Ocean Front, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OCEAN FRONT MODERN ESTATE! Fully Furnished Monthly Vacation Rental WOW! Best location in Laguna Beach! Private modern, contemporary deluxe estate, located on Cleo St. Beach. Four levels of living space - all with breathtaking OCEAN FRONT panoramic views. Two master suites, two kitchens, walls of glass with fire places and view decks on each level. Enjoy an abundance of luxurious amenities including private steps to sand. Located in the heart of Laguna Village within walking distance to all of Laguna Beach's famous attractions. The whole home can be rented (5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage) for $30,000 - $50,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. OR the top two floors can be rented out (2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage) for $15,000 - $25,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Small dog friendly (no cats permitted) with pet deposit. Inquire about availability and rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Ocean Front have any available units?
715 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 715 Ocean Front have?
Some of 715 Ocean Front's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
715 Ocean Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 715 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 715 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 715 Ocean Front offers parking.
Does 715 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 715 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 715 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 715 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
