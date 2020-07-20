715 Ocean Front

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

OCEAN FRONT MODERN ESTATE! Fully Furnished Monthly Vacation Rental WOW! Best location in Laguna Beach! Private modern, contemporary deluxe estate, located on Cleo St. Beach. Four levels of living space - all with breathtaking OCEAN FRONT panoramic views. Two master suites, two kitchens, walls of glass with fire places and view decks on each level. Enjoy an abundance of luxurious amenities including private steps to sand. Located in the heart of Laguna Village within walking distance to all of Laguna Beach's famous attractions. The whole home can be rented (5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage) for $30,000 - $50,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. OR the top two floors can be rented out (2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage) for $15,000 - $25,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Small dog friendly (no cats permitted) with pet deposit. Inquire about availability and rates.