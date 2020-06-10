484 Cliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park. The floorplan's living and dining room is open and inviting. Two generous bedrooms with ample closet space in each, have tastefully upgraded baths. Can be rented long term with upscale furnishings or without furnishings, both bedrooms have King sized beds. The kitchen is spacious with an open concept and has multiple stone counters for serving casually or entertaining. Two-car garage parking and elevator access. Enjoy beautiful outdoor living on the patio overlooking the Lawn Bowling Green, sunsets over Catalina Island, and the gorgeous whitewater coastline. Walk across to Divers Cove beach or just step around the corner to restaurants, shops, galleries and festivals of Laguna's resort Art Colony.Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos and details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com