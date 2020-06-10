All apartments in Laguna Beach
484 Cliff Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

484 Cliff Drive

484 Cliff Drive · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

484 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park. The floorplan's living and dining room is open and inviting. Two generous bedrooms with ample closet space in each, have tastefully upgraded baths. Can be rented long term with upscale furnishings or without furnishings, both bedrooms have King sized beds. The kitchen is spacious with an open concept and has multiple stone counters for serving casually or entertaining. Two-car garage parking and elevator access. Enjoy beautiful outdoor living on the patio overlooking the Lawn Bowling Green, sunsets over Catalina Island, and the gorgeous whitewater coastline. Walk across to Divers Cove beach or just step around the corner to restaurants, shops, galleries and festivals of Laguna's resort Art Colony.Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos and details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Cliff Drive have any available units?
484 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 484 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 484 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
484 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 484 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 484 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 484 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 484 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 484 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 484 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 484 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
