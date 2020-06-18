All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 463 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
463 Myrtle Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

463 Myrtle Street

463 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

463 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
gym
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
media room
new construction
Brand new from the foundation up, this modern farmhouse-style home exudes comfort and warmth, and is located in the desirable "tree streets" neighborhood of North Laguna, less than a half mile from several beaches, coves, downtown Laguna, cafes, shops and galleries, and fine dining. The home is surrounded by outdoor living spaces, including a private front courtyard, large deck off the kitchen, side patio with a robust gazebo, a deck off the master, and a private rear yard. The main level of the home features a great room open to the kitchen and deck, a powder room, and 3 bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. Downstairs is a large 4th bedroom that may also be used as an office, media room or gym. Wide-plank oak floors grace the entire home, along with top-grade finishes and appliances, designer lighting and abundant landscaping. The ocean is visible from various points around the home. This is one of very few new homes in all of the tree streets, and is available for purchase. Contact listing agent at 949-285-0509 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Myrtle Street have any available units?
463 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 463 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 463 Myrtle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
463 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 463 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 463 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 463 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 463 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College