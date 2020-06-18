463 Myrtle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction gym media room courtyard

Brand new from the foundation up, this modern farmhouse-style home exudes comfort and warmth, and is located in the desirable "tree streets" neighborhood of North Laguna, less than a half mile from several beaches, coves, downtown Laguna, cafes, shops and galleries, and fine dining. The home is surrounded by outdoor living spaces, including a private front courtyard, large deck off the kitchen, side patio with a robust gazebo, a deck off the master, and a private rear yard. The main level of the home features a great room open to the kitchen and deck, a powder room, and 3 bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. Downstairs is a large 4th bedroom that may also be used as an office, media room or gym. Wide-plank oak floors grace the entire home, along with top-grade finishes and appliances, designer lighting and abundant landscaping. The ocean is visible from various points around the home. This is one of very few new homes in all of the tree streets, and is available for purchase. Contact listing agent at 949-285-0509 for details.