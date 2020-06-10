451 Osgood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Classic Laguna Beach Woods Cove cottage seeks quality tenant for this pristine condition adorable cottage. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all new paint throughout, refinished solid Oak flooring, open high beamed ceilings with great natural light. Super quiet cul-de-sac with peek ocean views. Spacious modern kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and microwave with breakfast bar open to large rear patio for perfect outdoor living. Convenient inside laundry. Single car garage for small car. All this within a short stroll to the renowned and picturesque Wood’s Cove beach.