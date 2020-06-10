All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

451 Osgood Court

451 Osgood Court · No Longer Available
Location

451 Osgood Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic Laguna Beach Woods Cove cottage seeks quality tenant for this pristine condition adorable cottage. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all new paint throughout, refinished solid Oak flooring, open high beamed ceilings with great natural light. Super quiet cul-de-sac with peek ocean views. Spacious modern kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and microwave with breakfast bar open to large rear patio for perfect outdoor living. Convenient inside laundry. Single car garage for small car. All this within a short stroll to the renowned and picturesque Wood’s Cove beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Osgood Court have any available units?
451 Osgood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 451 Osgood Court have?
Some of 451 Osgood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Osgood Court currently offering any rent specials?
451 Osgood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Osgood Court pet-friendly?
No, 451 Osgood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 451 Osgood Court offer parking?
Yes, 451 Osgood Court offers parking.
Does 451 Osgood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Osgood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Osgood Court have a pool?
No, 451 Osgood Court does not have a pool.
Does 451 Osgood Court have accessible units?
No, 451 Osgood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Osgood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Osgood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Osgood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Osgood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

