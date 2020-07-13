All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:13 PM

444 3rd Street

444 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous all newly remodeled and upgraded apartment overlooking downtown Laguna Beach. Spacious two bedroom two full baths featuring all new beautiful hardwood floors throughout and brand new dual-paned windows. Additional amenities include all new kitchen with brand new cabinets and marble counter tops, all stainless appliances: dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Inviting living room with wood burning fireplace, all new luxurious bathrooms with glass shower enclosures, bedrooms with ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Space Heaters and fireplace for heating. Shared laundry and one car garage. Ultimate location just above downtown Laguna Beach. No pets~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 3rd Street have any available units?
444 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 444 3rd Street have?
Some of 444 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 444 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 444 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 444 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 444 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
