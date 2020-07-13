444 3rd Street

Amenities

Gorgeous all newly remodeled and upgraded apartment overlooking downtown Laguna Beach. Spacious two bedroom two full baths featuring all new beautiful hardwood floors throughout and brand new dual-paned windows. Additional amenities include all new kitchen with brand new cabinets and marble counter tops, all stainless appliances: dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Inviting living room with wood burning fireplace, all new luxurious bathrooms with glass shower enclosures, bedrooms with ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Space Heaters and fireplace for heating. Shared laundry and one car garage. Ultimate location just above downtown Laguna Beach. No pets~~