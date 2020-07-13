404 Third Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled! The Bungalows in the Heart of the Village. One of 5 units located within 3 minute walk to beach, walk to restaurants, shops and all the local amenities Laguna has to offer. The 5 unit complex has new landscape and hardscape with lots of patios to enjoy the ocean breeze, views and outdoor space. This studio has remodeled kitchen with stone counters including stainless appliaces, new bathroom with custom tile and glass enclosure, new flooring. A must see in the heart of the Village.