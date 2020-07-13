All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

404 Third Street

404 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

404 3rd St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Remodeled! The Bungalows in the Heart of the Village. One of 5 units located within 3 minute walk to beach, walk to restaurants, shops and all the local amenities Laguna has to offer. The 5 unit complex has new landscape and hardscape with lots of patios to enjoy the ocean breeze, views and outdoor space. This studio has remodeled kitchen with stone counters including stainless appliaces, new bathroom with custom tile and glass enclosure, new flooring. A must see in the heart of the Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Third Street have any available units?
404 Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 404 Third Street have?
Some of 404 Third Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 404 Third Street offer parking?
No, 404 Third Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Third Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Third Street have a pool?
No, 404 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
