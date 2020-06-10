336 Myrtle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”. One bedroom plus a sun room, office or den space just off of the living room. Exquisite finishes include: quartz counters, marble backsplash, white oak floors throughout, double pane windows & central air conditioning. GE & GE Monogram appliances. Side by side Electrolux washer and dryer are included. Relax on your private brick patio complete with patio furniture. 2 car garage with storage.

Close to cafes, the museum, beaches and downtown.