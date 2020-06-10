All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
336 Myrtle Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

336 Myrtle Street

336 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

336 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”. One bedroom plus a sun room, office or den space just off of the living room. Exquisite finishes include: quartz counters, marble backsplash, white oak floors throughout, double pane windows & central air conditioning. GE & GE Monogram appliances. Side by side Electrolux washer and dryer are included. Relax on your private brick patio complete with patio furniture. 2 car garage with storage.
Close to cafes, the museum, beaches and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Myrtle Street have any available units?
336 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 336 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 336 Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Myrtle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 336 Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 Myrtle Street does offer parking.
Does 336 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 336 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 336 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 Myrtle Street has units with air conditioning.
