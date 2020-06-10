324 Brooks Street

Amenities

Great upper level one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of Laguna Village. Located on the corner of Glenneyre and Brooks in clean well maintained building. Light and bright corner unit with full ocean view. This turnkey apartment features wood like tile flooring, kitchen with granite counters and dining area, good sized bedroom, bath with all new shower tub and plenty of storage. Spacious wrap around ocean view terrace off living room and dining area. Walk to the beach, downtown, restaurants, shops. Includes gas,water,electric. Location, location, location. Parking in back parking lot after 5pm.