Laguna Beach, CA
324 Brooks Street
324 Brooks Street

324 Brooks St · No Longer Available
Location

324 Brooks St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great upper level one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of Laguna Village. Located on the corner of Glenneyre and Brooks in clean well maintained building. Light and bright corner unit with full ocean view. This turnkey apartment features wood like tile flooring, kitchen with granite counters and dining area, good sized bedroom, bath with all new shower tub and plenty of storage. Spacious wrap around ocean view terrace off living room and dining area. Walk to the beach, downtown, restaurants, shops. Includes gas,water,electric. Location, location, location. Parking in back parking lot after 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Brooks Street have any available units?
324 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 324 Brooks Street have?
Some of 324 Brooks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Brooks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 324 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 Brooks Street does offer parking.
Does 324 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 324 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Brooks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Brooks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
